For the first time in nearly 20 years, South Carolina will be gaining a new state park. Officials said the new state park will connect a network of properties, owned by public and private partners along Black River in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties. The Black River Water Trail and Park Network will include the newly acquired Black River Landing in Kingstree. It ends at the Rocky Point Community Forest in Georgetown, with various trail stops and access points in between. The park will make it easier for visitors to access the river as well as paddle from one stop to the next. The trail stops will offer campgrounds, bathrooms, parking, hiking trails, picnic shelters and more. A master plan will be finalized later this year.