newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cataracts And Cannabis: What’s The Connection?

By Kate-Madonna Hindes
thefreshtoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith stigmas changing, more adults are turning to the medicinal benefits of CBD and marijuana to treat eye conditions like cataracts. “Studies have shown that THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis, does help lower IOP in the eye for a certain period of time. Dr. Dotson performed various studies, where one study showed intraocular pressure dropping up to 40% using cannabis as a form of medicine.” — Healing the Eye Wellness Center.

thefreshtoast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Blindness#Cataracts#Medical Cannabis#Diabetes Symptoms#Cataract Treatment#Medicinal Cannabis#Thc#Iop#White Americans#Hispanic#Harvard Health#Jama#Cataract Diseases#Cataract Issues#Cataract Numbers#Glaucoma#Medications#Eye Conditions#Medicines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Related
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Melasma & UV Damage: What's The Connection & What To Do About It

I, for one, welcome the summer sun and heat: Bring me a languid afternoon, bathing in the rays, sinking into a beach chair, paging through a book—and do so STAT! But being the good beauty writer that I am, my SPF is nearby and ready to reapply at all times. That's because I know and research the myriad ways prolonged and excessive UV exposure can damage precious skin. And I really, really hate the idea of damaging my skin.
Sciencenanowerk.com

New research may revolutionise cataract treatment

(Nanowerk News) World-leading eye experts have made a breakthrough that could potentially change the way cataracts are treated - with potential for drug therapy to replace surgery (Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, "Aquaporins Have Regional Functions in Development of Refractive Index in the Zebrafish Eye Lens"). Cataract is a clouding...
Healthaao.org

10 Cataract Surgery Side Effects, and How to Cope

Cataract surgery is a safe and successful procedure that improves vision for the vast majority of people. Serious complications are rare among the 4 million U.S. cataract patients who have surgery each year. Although the recovery process is different for everyone, there are some issues that people commonly encounter in...
HealthMedscape News

GALACTIC-HF: Novel Drug Most Effective in Sickest HFrEF Patients

The greatest relative benefit from omecamtiv mecarbil, a member of the novel myotropic drug class that improves cardiac performance, is produced in heart failure patients with the lowest left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), a new analysis of the recently published phase 3 GALACTIC-HF trial has found. The findings reinforce the...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Skyrizi induction therapy bests placebo in refractory Crohn’s

Crohn’s disease previously unresponsive to conventional and biologic therapies showed response to Skyrizi, achieving clinical remission in more than a third of patients regardless of dosing, according to a presentation at Digestive Diseases Week. “In ADVANCE and MOTIVATE, significantly more patients achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission – with...
Healthhealthing.ca

Here’s how to spot cannabis use disorder

While most people can use cannabis without developing an addiction, it is still possible to to do, an addiction that can be limiting and harmful for some. Cannabis use disorder (CUD) affects about 30 per cent of marijuana users, impairing their lives to a degree that it affects their relationships and overall health.
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lutein Can Prevent Age-Related Vision Loss and Cataracts — Here’s Where to Get It

Do you find yourself squinting more and more to read the menu at restaurants? Do you often feel like your eyes are tired and can’t stay open at the end of a long day? Over time, the changes in our bodies result in more than a few pesky conditions, and one of the most frustrating is vision loss. Luckily, what we eat can be a great benefit to our vision as time goes along, and when it comes to your eye health, the nutrient lutein is key.
Animalsdogster.com

A Case of Canine Cataracts

Show him, Sadie. See? Look, look! See how she can’t see her cookie?” I was seated across from an 11-year-old snowy Schnauzer that was apparently oblivious to the treat dangling in front of her. I’d known Sadie for six years, since her family fled the frigid winters of upstate New York for the milder climate of coastal Carolina. I’d also seen this coming for a couple of those years (pun intended).
Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

UK Research: Moderate Drinking Reduce Cataract Risk

A British research found that people who drink 14 units of alcohol or less a week have a lower chance of developing cataracts than others and that drinking wine is more effective than beer or spirits. London, UK (Merxwire) - UK Biobank and Epic-Norfolk have conducted long-term research on human...
FitnessCleveland Jewish News

How strong is connection between what we eat, health outcomes?

In the late 1990’s, Dr. Zhao Liping, a Chinese scientist, reported that with a waist size of 43 inches and a weight increase from 132 to 176 pounds, he wondered if there was a link between his digestive microbiome, which is the collection of bacteria, viruses and fungi, both good and bad, that live in our digestive tract, and his weight gain.
HealthMedicalXpress

Consumer health: Smoking and rheumatoid arthritis—what's the connection?

May is Arthritis Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about the connection between smoking and rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that can affect more than just your joints. In some people, the condition can damage a wide variety of body systems, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels.
ScienceThrive Global

What We Need Right Now Is CPR: Connection. Presence. Resilience.

We live in a world where the practice of medicine is conducted at arm’s length, through machines, across the Internet, and within models where an invisible moat divides us. It often feels like doctors are on one side of that moat and patients are on the other, and as complex matters of insurance, approvals, corporate policy, and even politics find their way into hospitals and exam rooms, the moat widens, sometimes until it feels like a chasm between people who should be relying on each other and working together. There may be no field where we need each other more, where that chasm has more potential to do damage, than in oncology. Cancer patients come to their doctors at their most vulnerable. They wonder how they’re going to get up each day. How they’re going to tell their families about their prognosis. Why they should subject themselves to brutal treatments or daunting odds. Whether they dare hope for a cure.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Dizzying Truth About Vitamin Supplements

If you've experienced dizziness since starting supplements, you may be wondering: can vitamins make you dizzy? Generally, they don't, but certain high-dose vitamin or mineral supplements could make you feel dizzy — or experience other side effects — while taking them. Between individual vitamin and mineral supplements, multivitamins, and herbal...
Medical ScienceNewswise

First Clinical Trial to Assess Alzheimer’s Gene Therapy Receives $5 Million

Newswise — The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded a $5 million grant to researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy for treating Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often precedes full-blown dementia.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What is acute appendicitis?

Acute appendicitis is the sudden and severe inflammation of the appendix. It can cause pain in the abdomen, and this pain may occur quickly and worsen within hours. The appendix is a narrow tube that attaches to the large intestine. It is located in the lower righthand side of the abdomen.
DrinksPosted by
HealthDay

Just 1 in 10 People With Alcohol Problems Get Treatment

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans with drinking problems are rarely referred for treatment, even though most say a doctor has asked about their alcohol use, a new study finds. The study is not the first to uncover low rates of treatment for alcohol use disorders (AUDs) --...
Diseases & Treatmentsthedoctorstv.com

How to Potentially Delay and Treat Cataracts

Cataracts are the number one cause of blindness and may be preventable. Actress Cheryl Ladd opens up about being diagnosed with cataracts. Hear how she treated them with a special lens. Plus, learn about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of cataracts from ophthalmologist and Alcon spokesperson Dr. Quentin Allen. For more information, visit www.mycataracts.com.
Weight LossGreatist

Stress and Weight Gain: What’s the Connection?

Anyone else tired of hearing of “good stress?” It certainly feels like stress has a lot more negative effects in modern life than positive ones. Whether you’re dealing with the effects of work, money, relationships, or the general state of the world, stress can leave you feeling drained and overwhelmed.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Club 93.7

CDC Warns Of Possible Side Effects From Second Vaccine Dose

The Center For Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for young teens and adolescents following the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine which has shown in some rare instances to cause inflammation around the heart, myocarditis. Jeeez, if people didn't have already vaccine hesitancy, they will after reading...