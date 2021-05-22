Cataracts And Cannabis: What’s The Connection?
With stigmas changing, more adults are turning to the medicinal benefits of CBD and marijuana to treat eye conditions like cataracts. “Studies have shown that THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis, does help lower IOP in the eye for a certain period of time. Dr. Dotson performed various studies, where one study showed intraocular pressure dropping up to 40% using cannabis as a form of medicine.” — Healing the Eye Wellness Center.thefreshtoast.com