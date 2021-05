If Oregon is going to win the Pac-12 North Division for a third straight year, what team in the Pac-12 South presents the toughest challenge for the Ducks?. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss the challenges the Ducks will face out of the Pac-12 South if they make the Pac-12 Championship Game this upcoming fall. Matt and Erik also discuss what QB is running second on the depth chart behind Anthony Brown, what are the chances that Devon Williams moves into the starting lineup at the wide receiver spot, how confident are we with Oregon's running backs being elite in 2021, and should the Pac-12 do away with playing three non-conference games and instead play four to balance their schedule to what the SEC and the ACC do?