WCV Dancer Madison Christensen Signs with Southwestern Community College

Multiple people touted Angel Lockett as the best goalie they have ever seen last week as she signed to play soccer at Wesleyan College in Macon. The Thomson High School senior was joined by family, fellow players, coaches, and the principal May 4 as she signed her commitment to Wesleyan College. Greg Derry, the community coach for the THS girls’ soccer team, gave an example of how Lockett was a crucial part of the team.