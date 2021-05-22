newsbreak-logo
WCV Dancer Madison Christensen Signs with Southwestern Community College

By Jake Williams
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

WCV Senior Dance Team member Madison Christensen has signed with Southwestern Community College. During high school, Christensen was active in cheer team and dance. She competed in solo competition and her team received a second place ranking during Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association competition. She received varsity letters in both cheer and dance. Academically, Christensen made the honor roll and was inducted into the National Honor Society.

