Hoyle wins 1A Girls Discus Title; Rams have three events today

The Panorama girls track and field team will be well represented later this week at the state championships in Des Moines. A total of nine events, six individuals and three relays, will feature Panorama athletes. Freshman Jaidyn Sellers will be making her debut on the big stage and will compete in the 100 meter and the 200 meter. Olivia Steffan will race in the 400 meter, and Gwen Steffan will run in the 800 meter race. Ella Waddle will represent the Panthers in the 1500 meter. Shey Storesund will compete in the 100 meter hurdles. Panorama also qualified in the 4X400 meter, 4X800, and the distance medley.