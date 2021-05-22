newsbreak-logo
Greene County, IA

Hoyle wins 1A Girls Discus Title; Rams have three events today

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn her sixth and final throw, Paton-Churdan senior Danielle Hoyle became the Class 1A girls’ discus throw State Champion. Hoyle tossed the discus 130′ 11″ at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday to become the school’s first track & field State Champion in more than 30 years. She sat in fourth place with only one attempt remaining and with that one toss, she went from fourth place to winning by more than four feet.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County, IA
Sports
County
Greene County, IA
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
