Saturday Stories: They Were Loved

weightymatters.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 25,000 Canadians have been lost to COVID-19 (and terrible governance given the bulk of those deaths were preventable), Macleans is collecting their stories. Please take the time today to click at least a few.

www.weightymatters.ca
#Lost Time#Today#Canadians#Macleans#Today#Deaths#Terrible Governance
