Saturday Stories: They Were Loved

I have spent a lifetime believing the lies other people have told me. Their stories of who I am and what is right or wrong are etched into my psyche as “This is going to happen if . . .” “I am not good enough unless . . .” “It has to be this way or . . .” — Or what? At a certain point, the external validation has to stop. I cannot, we cannot, for the sake of ourselves and each other continue to hold the opinion of others above the one we give ourselves.