Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another very warm day with temperatures nearing 90 degrees, and humidity levels also kicking into higher levels. Waking up in the morning, we will have mostly sunny skies with some cirrus clouds painted in. A potent area of high pressure continues to dominate the southeast and protect us from rain chances. Temps will be in the upper 50′s and low 60′s across the region before racing towards the mid to upper 80′s late day. This pattern will continue even into Sunday, where I think we will have the best chance to hit the 90-degree marker.