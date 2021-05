In her memoir, Coming of Age in Mississippi, Anne Moody describes her experience at the 1963 March on Washington. It is not the glorious image to which we have become accustomed. “I sat on the grass and listened to the speakers, to discover we had ‘dreamers’ instead of leaders leading us,” she writes. She was a 23-year-old activist in the Black belt at the time. “Just about every one of them stood up there dreaming. Martin Luther King went on and on talking about his dream. I sat there thinking that in Canton, Mississippi, we never had time to sleep, much less dream.”