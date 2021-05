Mount Everest guide Buddhi Bahadur Lama has spent days isolated in a tent after testing positive for coronavirus, as an outbreak that climbers say is putting lives at risk sweeps base camp. He is one of four in his expedition team thought to have contracted Covid-19 at the foot of the world's highest mountain, along with a growing number of others. "This is not just our problem, it is happening in most of the teams at the base camp right now," the 35-year-old told AFP. Dozens of suspected Covid cases have been flown out of the area and at least two companies have cancelled expeditions after team members tested positive.