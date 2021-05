(GARY, Ind.) – Indiana Senate Democrats argue a boost in the minimum wage is the answer to a shortage of workers. Indiana is one of 20 states which haven’t raised their minimum wage beyond the federal requirement of $7.25 an hour. Gary Senator Eddie Melton (D) introduced a bill this year to more than double it to $15 an hour over five years. That would move Indiana from the nation’s lowest minimum wage to the highest, tied with the District of Columbia, and a dollar above the highest among the 50 states.