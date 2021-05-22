newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Little Italy shop owner looks to save business amid family tragedy

By Ron Lee
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a beloved Italian-American gift shop that has been in business for more than 100 years is desperately looking to stay afloat at a time when the pandemic has delivered a blow both to his shop and to his family. Ernie Rossi recently returned to E. Rossi and...

www.baynews9.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Italy#Souvenirs#Gift Shop#Tragedy#The Gift#For Rent#Doors#Tourists#Back Rent#Tea Towels#Business#Coffee Makers#Vendor Bills#Grand St#Imports#Honey#Wall#Expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
New York City, NYnewmilfordspectrum.com

This 130-Year-Old Porcelain Shop Claims to Be the Oldest Store in New York's Chinatown. Its 5th-Generation Owner (and Her Grandmother) Used Instagram to Save It From the Pandemic.

This special content series is made possible by The HISTORY Channel®. Watch the incredible stories behind iconic brands, entrepreneurs, and rivalries that drove groundbreaking innovation. Don’t miss the Memorial Day premieres of the documentary series, The Food That Built America at 8/7c followed by The Titans That Built America at 9/8c.
Gainesville, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Little Italy Pizza to arrive on the square

May 12—In less than a year, a familiar restaurant will fire up its brick ovens for a second round in Gainesville, this time on the square. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Drinksnationalgeographic.com

This little-known region may have Italy’s best wines

In Friuli, white wine is the specialty. But there’s much more to this region bordering Austria, Slovenia, and the Adriatic Sea. It was around noon on a sunny autumn weekday when I first walked into the Enoteca di Cormons, hoping to get directions to a nearby winery. I’d sought out the town’s wine bar after a two-hour train ride from Venice, where I was living while writing a novel. A Venetian restaurant I frequented had served me a Pinot Grigio from an Italian region called Friuli Venezia Giulia, situated to the east, next to Slovenia, so explained the waiter. The wine, made by a small winery called Venica, was so delicious that I decided I should visit it. That was the sole purpose of my journey to Cormons 25 years ago. I was not primed for any deeper discovery. I was not looking to change my life.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

CBD shop owners say proposed delta-8 ban could put them out of business

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - CBD business owners are worried that a proposed ban on delta-8 would not only shutter their businesses, but also hurt customers who depend on it. The ingredient has a stronger kick than most CBD products, but business owners say it’s treating insomnia, PTSD and helping people reduce the number of painkillers they consume.
Durand, MIArgus Press

Business owner seeks aid to rebuild

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — In the early morning hours of May 5, Dennis Dohr received an alarming phone call — his business, Dohr’s Truck and Tractor Repair, was ablaze. “I seen orange in the windows and black smoke was starting to roll out of the overhead doors and it’s too late by that point,” Dohr said of the blaze, brought to his attention by son, Dakota.
Deltona, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Deltona Barber Shop owner has small-business tips

Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. They provide services, add jobs, keep our dollars local, support our local nonprofits, and lend color and character to our towns. We check in with a few of West Volusia’s small business owners to hear their stories, and share some advice for...
ReligionThe Herald

Pope mourns Italy cable car dead, prays for 'little Eitan'

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis offered prayers Tuesday for “little Eitan,” the lone survivor of a cable car disaster in northern Italy that left 14 people dead when the lead cable snapped and the emergency brake failed to engage. Francis sent a telegram to the local bishop offering his condolences...
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Portland with WINE!

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month with 10% off of Portland-Made Wines. Be sure to check out our website for an updated list of PDX Urban Winery Members (because yes we have 1 NEW MEMBER since our last email!). For the month of May all of our current members are offering 10%...
Food & Drinksthecoconutmama.com

Thai Iced Coffee (with Coconut Milk)

This Thai Iced Coffee comes together quickly and tastes fantastic! This recipe uses homemade sweetened condensed coconut milk made with honey or erythritol, making this drink dairy-free, vegan, paleo, and keto-friendly!. Traditionally, Thai iced coffee is a strong coffee brewed with cardamon, corn, soy, and other grains. This beverage is...
Recipesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Tiki Cocktail Recipes to Try in 2021

About the only thing more to a classic Tiki cocktail than its sheer number of ingredients is the folklore surrounding the recipe. A treasure chest scooped up from the bottom of the South Pacific, Tiki began as a small community of like-minded experimenters looking to create something akin to vacation in a glass (or mug). It’s since become a lifestyle, a wormhole down which one can fall a long, long way, learning everything from the merits of homemade orgeat to complementary rum types.
Designers & Collectionsbangkok101.com

Lotus Arts de Vivre launches ‘The Colours of Splendour’

The mystical and magnificent peacock is the focus of the luxury lifestyle brand’s latest inspiring collection. Leading luxury lifestyle brand Lotus Arts De Vivre unveiled “The Colours of Splendour,” a brand-new collection of jewellry, objets d’arts and home decorative items at a virtual event on May 20. The collection is inspired by the magnificence of the peacock; the glorious motif finds reflection in the entirety of the collection. At the event, Rolf von Buren, the brand founder and Head of Design showcased the highlighted pieces to VIP guests and participants, as well as other artistic creations which are a signature of the brand.
Chinabusinesstraveller.com

Kempinski opens 21st hotel in China

Kempinski Hotels has opened its 21st luxury property in China, located in the city of Jinan in the Shandong province. Kempinski Hotel Jinan is located at the top of the 339-metre-high Yunding Building in the city’s financial area. Jinan sits south of the Yellow River and is referred to as...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Reno Permits Filed for 168 Mulberry Street in Little Italy, Manhattan

Renovation permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 168 Mulberry Street in Little Italy, Manhattan. Located between Broome Street and Grand Street, the interior lot is within walking distance of Spring Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Also nearby is the Grand Street station, serviced by the B and D and Bowery station, serviced by the J and Z trains. Anthony Landi of the 166-168-170 Mulberry Street HDFC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Upgrades Kyoto Flagship Store With Exclusive Blue Bottle Cafe

NIGO has professed his undying love for Blue Bottle Coffee by integrating the cafe into his HUMAN MADE Kyoto flagship store. Just last month HUMAN MADE launched a collaborative merch collection with the coffee shop where NIGO designed custom staff uniforms and a bespoke Future Blend for the coffee’s Shibuya store. The iconic HUMAN MADE ethos featured on the cotton t-shirts and co-branded heart motifs are set to be on display at the first in-house Blue Bottle. This marks the first time Blue Bottle has been integrated into another store.
Drinksgrapewallofchina.com

Wine Tour | Chinese brands Grace, Canaan & DFC head to Sweden

Three of China’s best wine producers will get some northern (European) exposure thanks to Sweden-based Ludvig Saaf of Lu Spirits, who already has a strong reputation as a baijiu importer in his Scandinavian nation. Saaf is moving into Chinese beer, including brands Master Gao from Nanjing and Shangri-la from Yunnan,...