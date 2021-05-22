newsbreak-logo
How genetic sequencing is helping scientists find the next Covid variant

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 4 days ago

"Nun's office Tivoli safe!" When I was a child, we used to play a game where several of us whispered a message to one another in sequence. The fun of the game is when errors pop up along the way – and the final listener announces with glee something quite different from the original message.

www.theguardian.com
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

Scientists race to study variants in India as cases explode

NEW DELHI (AP) — A potentially worrisome variant of the coronavirus detected in India may spread more easily. But the country is behind in doing the kind of testing needed to track it and understand it better. On Monday, the World Health Organization designated the new version of the virus...
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use genetic engineering to explore mechanisms involved in psychiatric disorders

Researchers used genetic engineering tools to create a virus that can enter specific neurons and insert into the prefrontal cortex a new genetic code that induces the production of modified proteins. In tests with mice, the alteration of these proteins was sufficient to modify brain activity, indicating a potential biomarker for the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism.
AstronomyNewswise

Scientists find molecular patterns that may help identify extraterrestrial life

Newswise — Scientists have begun the search for extraterrestrial life in the Solar System in earnest, but such life may be subtly or profoundly different from Earth-life, and methods based on detecting particular molecules as biosignatures may not apply to life with a different evolutionary history. A new study by a joint Japan/US-based team, led by researchers at the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, has developed a machine learning technique which assesses complex organic mixtures using mass spectrometry to reliably classify them as biological or abiological.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Scientists hold urgent talks amid fears Indian Covid variant could delay final lockdown exit

Scientists suspect the final planned stage out of lockdown next month could be delayed by a surge in UK cases of the highly transmissible Indian Covid-19 variant – which are thought to have more than tripled in a week.Members of the government’s scientific advisory committee, Sage, have been called to an urgent meeting on Thursday to assess the threat.Just hours earlier, Boris Johnson issued an extraordinary warning of even “greater suffering” next winter than the public endured this year, if new Covid-19 variants take root.Figures due out on Thursday are expected to confirm a total of 1,723 cases of B1617.2, one of three mutations fuelling...
Santa Cruz, CAsantacruztechbeat.com

New tools enable rapid analysis of coronavirus sequences and tracking of variants

UShER allows researchers to quickly see how a new viral sequence is related to all other variants of SARS-CoV-2, crucial information for tracking transmission dynamics. The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred genomic surveillance of viruses on an unprecedented scale, as scientists around the world use genome sequencing to track the spread of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The rapid accumulation of viral genome sequences presents new opportunities for tracing global and local transmission dynamics, but analyzing so much genomic data is challenging.
SciencePhys.org

'Supercharged' cells help scientists analyze SARS-CoV-2 variants faster

Researchers at UNSW Sydney's Kirby Institute have developed cells that allow them to test the effect of SARS-CoV-2 faster than anywhere else in the world. The team, led by Associate Professor Stuart Turville, use these genetically "supercharged" cells to quickly understand the dynamics of different variants of the virus, to test their ability to evade vaccines, and to inform the public health response in real time.
Public HealthBBC

Indian Covid variant: How much faster does it spread?

After months of good news, including falling Covid cases and a hugely successful vaccination campaign, the tone has shifted. England's full relaxation of rules in June is in jeopardy and there is the looming spectre of greater pressure on the NHS. The thorn in the plans is the variant of...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Cyprus finds first cases of Indian COVID variant

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus has recorded its first cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India, its health ministry said on Wednesday, adding they involved individuals who were swiftly isolated and quarantined after arriving on the island. Authorities said the variant was found in four people who tested positive...
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 variants escape immune response

Fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, carry mutations that enable the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination. A new study from scientists at Scripps Research, along with collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands, has revealed key details of how these escape mutations work.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Immune genetics and previous common cold infections might help protect Japan from COVID-19

Protective immune memory--through B cells, which make antibodies, and/or T cells, which in the case of CD8+ T cells can kill virus-infected cells--can be induced by identical but also by related viruses. Related to the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2, there are four common cold coronaviruses (CCCoVs) that together cause ~20% of common cold infections: OC43, HKU1, 229E, and NL63. Most adults have been infected with CCCoVs multiple times in their lives. Whether or not meaningful CCCoV-induced anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies exist remains a matter of debate. Meanwhile, the generation of T cell memory should depend on the genetic make-up of the infected individual. Namely, immune recognition by T cells depends on the presentation of peptides ("epitopes") by polymorphic major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules, and different MHC alleles (variants between individuals) present different peptides from the same pathogen.
Public HealthThe Guardian

How worried should we be about the Indian variant of Covid-19?

The rapid spread of the Covid virus now known as the Indian variant may force the government to postpone the lifting of final lockdown next month. Professor Adam Finn of Bristol University talks about the risks that Britain faces. Just how worried should we be about this variant?. At present...
Public HealthNPR

How Dangerous Are The New COVID-19 Variants?

With the coronavirus vaccinations slowing infection rates in the U.S., we look at potential threats posed by new viruses. Scientists reported the discovery of an entirely new coronavirus in Malaysia this week, one that likely came from dogs. It doesn't cause COVID-19. But it could be just the eighth coronavirus ever known to make people sick. NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff has some more details. Michaeleen, thanks so much for being with us.
Public Healthkhn.org

How Effective Are Covid Vaccines Against Variant In India?

New research indicates that they may be less effective. Other studies look at the efficacy of mixing and matching shots, as well as antibodies in vaccinated people. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the coronavirus variant that was first found in India, the chief of Germany's public health agency said on Friday, referring to initial studies. However, the level of knowledge was still very poor and he hoped for better data within two weeks, said Lother Wieler at a news conference. Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was currently reassessing its travel recommendations for Britain, which is currently listed as a risk region becase the spread of that variant there has caused concern in recent days. (5/21)
WildlifeSmithonian

Why Scientists Are Studying the Genetic Tricks of the Longest-Lived Animals

Life, for most of us, ends far too soon — hence the effort by biomedical researchers to find ways to delay the aging process and extend our stay on Earth. But there’s a paradox at the heart of the science of aging: The vast majority of research focuses on fruit flies, nematode worms and laboratory mice, because they’re easy to work with and lots of genetic tools are available. And yet, a major reason that geneticists chose these species in the first place is because they have short lifespans. In effect, we’ve been learning about longevity from organisms that are the least successful at the game.
ScienceNature.com

Recommendations for reporting of secondary findings in clinical exome and genome sequencing, 2021 update: a policy statement of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. References. 1. Green, R. C. et al. ACMG recommendations for reporting of incidental findings in clinical...
Public Healthunfoundation.org

How Collective Action Can Thwart COVID-19 Variants and End the Pandemic

Equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines makes public health sense, economic sense, and moral sense. But if vaccine distribution remains as grossly inequitable as it is today, there will be no end of this pandemic for anyone. The only solution is to act together through collective solutions such as the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator — a World Health Organization-led global health partnership that aims to equitably get COVID-19 tools to everyone, everywhere. The world must commit and swiftly act to ensure the pandemic will end for rich and poor countries alike.