In a fast developing story, Irving Police have located 2-year-old Tima Lopez who was reported as having been abducted earlier this afternoon. Irving police spokesperson, Robert Reeves, said Lopez’s mother told them that she picked up a friend in Dallas along Northwest Highway and that she had only known that person a couple weeks. She added that she didn’t even know the man’s name. However, the focus of the investigation shifted after police determined it was the child’s father who drove off with her.