Tampa, FL

Serious Injury Crash Closed Portions Of N. Dale Mabry, All Lanes Now Open

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries on N. Dale Mabry Highway at the intersection of W. Spruce St.

The southbound lanes of North Dale Mabry Highway between W. Cherry St. and W. Spruce St. were closed, but have since reopened.

This information will be updated as more information becomes available.

Other News: Strawberry Crest High School History Teacher Dies The Day After His Arrest

