Headlines for Saturday, May 22nd

Mike ‘MJ’ Eddy joined MacombNewsNow.com for a conversation about Taste of McDonough County happening in Colchester on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. Food vendors from around McDonough County will gather in Colchester on the 21st to show off some of the best food that McDonough County has to offer. We caught up with Mike recently to talk about the idea behind The Taste of McDonough, a sampling of some of the incredible food that will be available and what the festival means to the town of Colchester. For more information on Taste of McDonough County like Taste of McDonough County on Facebook, linked here.