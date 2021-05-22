Headlines for Saturday, May 22nd
An Amber Alert was issued Friday night as authorities were looking for a Fairfield youth reported missing. The alert was issued around 9 p.m. as police were attempting to locate 9 year old Alli Matthews of rural Fairfield. She was believed to have been taken by Teresa A. Hill (Milner) and had last been seen in a 2012 Ford Focus. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook page that Matthews was in protective custody and is healthy and unharmed, and that Teresa Milner had been taken into custody. The Amber Alert was cancelled around 11 p.m. Friday.www.wfiwradio.com