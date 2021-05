Up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable and it’s the thing most likely to disable you and make you dependent on your family for your needs. A stroke, or brain attack, happens when blood flow to your brain is stopped. It is a medical emergency. Call 911 if you think you might be having a stroke or stroke symptoms. Anyone can have a stroke at any age. Your chance of having a stroke increases if you have certain risk factors. Some risk factors for stroke can be changed or managed, while others can’t.