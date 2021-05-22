Celebrity Birthdays: May 22

It looks like Meryl Streep might soon be welcoming music producer Mark Ronson to the family, after her daughter Grace Gummer was photographed wearing a new diamond ring. In pictures obtained exclusively by Page Six, Gummer and Ronson can be seen strolling around London on Saturday with the actress wearing a black turtleneck and jeans under a tan trench coat with a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger. In the photos, the couple—who have reportedly been dating since last year—are all smiles, kissing, throwing their arms around one another, and walking hand-in-hand. But affianced or not, the pair are clearly serious about each other as they got lunch and spent the afternoon with Ronson’s mom, Ann Dexter-Jones. In March, The Sun reported that they had been quietly dating “for several months” and Ronson had already met both Gummer’s famous mom and dad, sculptor Don Gummer. “Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up,” a source told the outlet at the time, adding, that both parents “seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”