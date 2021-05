Part 1: Gov. Reynolds’ ‘Symbolic Message’ of Rejecting Federal Money is Bad for Iowa, Doug Gross Says. In less than a month, the extra $300 a week in federal benefits for Iowa’s unemployed will disappear instead of in September when it was set to expire. Gov. Kim Reynolds joined several other Republican governors in making that decision. Reynolds said it’s time for people to get back to work and that businesses need workers and people should no longer fear COVID-19.