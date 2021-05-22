newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona Lake, IN

Company Brings Scooters To Warsaw, Winona Lake

By Leah Sander
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Ronald Morrell Jr. wants those in smaller cities to enjoy some of the same activities as in larger ones. They can do that through his business Morrell’s Scooters, which has now come to Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the electronic scooter company...

www.inkfreenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Wabash, IN
City
Marion, IN
Warsaw, IN
Cars
State
Indiana State
City
Upland, IN
Winona Lake, IN
Government
City
Winona Lake, IN
City
Gas City, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
County
Kosciusko County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Youth For Christ#Central Park#Indiana House#Cities#Grace College#The App Store#Google Play#Gps#Christian#Small Town Indiana#Theft#Innovations#Company#Mad Anthony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

Peter A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, 83, Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca (Slagel) Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine (Dye) Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away Dec. 23, 2007.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Five Blood Drives Announced In Warsaw

WARSAW – A series of five Red Cross Blood Drive events have been announced and will take place over the next few weeks. May 19 – Center Lake Pavilion, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. May 26 – Center Lake Pavilion, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 8 –...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Local Church Purchases Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property, located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings, according to a news release from Mission Point Community Church. “Our dream...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

City Of Lakes Car Show Continues Until 5 p.m.

WARSAW – Sunshine and pleasant conditions set the stage for a huge turnout at the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual City of Lakes Car Show in downtown Warsaw Sunday, May 16. A spokesperson for the Optimic Club predicted the number of cars and visitors showing up Sunday could be bigger...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Opera House Block, Murder Indictment, Mentone History

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. May 16, 1979 — A Marshall County grand jury has recommended the death penalty for three men indicted Tuesday for the March 6 murder of Bourbon businessman Claude (Murph) Yarian, 68.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Union Tool Employees Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

WARSAW — The Union Tool Corporation has many employees celebrating work anniversaries this calendar year. The following employees celebrate milestone years of service to the company: Ron Amstutz, 32 years; Mike Bradley, 30 years; Harry Harreld, 30 years; Tony Enyeart, 26 years; Andy Wray, 24 years; Terry Dove, 20 years.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

KEYS Awarded $12,500 Grant

Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS), the youth philanthropy group at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently was awarded a $12,500 grant from the Dekko Foundation. These funds will be put toward KEYS grant-making efforts, which aim to improve education in Kosciusko County through supporting meaningful and innovative projects from teachers...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Newly-Purchased Chevy Master Becomes A Quick Winner

WARSAW – Dave and Brenda Abair, Plymouth, found a winner two weeks ago and are now enjoying the fruits of their investment. The couple won Best of Show Sunday, May 16, at the Lake City Car Show hosted by the Warsaw Morning Optimist Club for their 1937 Chevy Master. Dave...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Youth Pinned After Car Lurches Forward In Parking Lot

WARSAW – A car in the Culver’s parking lot in Warsaw jumped the curb, lurched forward, destroyed a planter, knocked over a table and pinned a youth against a bench Sunday afternoon. The restaurant is just north of US 30 in the same shopping area as Menard’s. The extent of...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.