SFU vs Texas – NCAA Softball

St. Francis started the NCAA Softball Tournament Friday evening. This is the Red Flash’s 4th consecutive appearance in the Tournament. They are 1-6 all time in Postseason games and they were looking to add to the Win column and score an big upset against the host in Texas. But it was not meant to be as the Longhorns dominated from start to finish defeating the Red Flash 12-0 in just 3 Innings. Grace Vesco surrendered all 12 runs off of 9 hits. Only 5 of the 12 runs were earned in the process. Texas Pitcher Shea O’Leary shutdown the Red Flash giving up just 1 hit and striking out 2.