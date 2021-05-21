newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

NTSB Shares Shocking Crash Details, Credits Proposed For Green Gas And A Big 50th For EAA

By Mark Phelps
Plane & Pilot Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCareer ferry pilot Margrit Waltz flew her 900th such mission last week, delivering a Daher TBM940 turboprop single from the Tarbes, France, factory to Muncie, Indiana. Flight time totaled 15 hours and 38 minutes over three days. German-born Waltz, who operates from her home base in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made her first ferry flight at age 20 and has delivered more than 200 TBMs to North America since her first transatlantic mission in 1991. She has also delivered TBMs to Africa, Asia and Australia.

www.planeandpilotmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
State
Indiana State
Wilmington, DE
Business
Wilmington, DE
Industry
Local
Delaware Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Fatal Crash#Secret Service Crash#Green Gas#Daher Tbm940#German#Grumman Tiger#Tfr#The Secret Service#Ebace#Lpa#Gama#Saf#Ghg#The Aopa Foundation#The Ray Foundation#Cirrus#King Air#Piper#General Aviation Aircraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
NTSB
News Break
FAA
Related
Wilmington, DEWDEL 1150AM

Military jet diverts aircraft from locally restricted airspace

A military jet fighter plane swept across the skies of northern Delaware and southern Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon after being scrambled to intercept a small aircraft. The United States Secret Service told WDEL News the incident happened at approximately 1:09 p.m. on May 16, 2021. "A small aircraft...
Delaware StateUS News and World Report

High Demand During COVID Leads to Wing Shortage in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — When it comes to comfort food consumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if the wing was king. However, the increased demand for chicken wings over the past 14 months has led to a nationwide shortage of the small but versatile pieces of poultry, which, when seasoned with hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, lemon pepper or a variety of dry rubs, are often the perfect companion to a night out or a sporting event.
Wilmington, DErubbernews.com

DuPont's latest Kevlar offering supports EV charging, safety

WILMINGTON, Del.—Helping batteries last longer and charge faster is what DuPont Co. does. And the latest Kevlar product offering from the Wilmington-based company follows suit as it's designed to help electric vehicles optimize performance. Kevlar MicroCore is a non-flammable, super-fine fiber material targeted for use in battery separators, and addresses...
Delaware StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Delaware

There are so many wonders in Delaware that attract a lot of filmmakers all over the world!. The state of Delaware dates back to the colonization of the United States in the 17th century. There are three counties in the state, and each of them has its unique settlement history. Inhabitants of this region identify with their county than with their community or their state as a whole. Until the late 18th century, some of the communities along the southern and western border of Maryland were part of Maryland.
New Castle County, DEPosted by
Delaware Business Times

WILMAPCO releases videos highlighting transportation planning

NEWARK – Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO), the agency responsible for coordinating and prioritizing transportation investments in New Castle County, Delaware and Cecil County, Maryland has released the first two in a series of five public outreach videos. Developed in partnership with King Creative and funded through a Federal Highway Administration grant, the videos seek to explain transportation planning in a fun and easily understood way, and explain the importance of public participation in the transportation planning process.
Wilmington, DEdelaware.gov

Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price hovers around $3 a gallon mark

Delaware drivers felt a price pinch at the pump this week as much of the country’s Eastern half dealt with the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported. Delaware drivers ended the week 11 cents higher than one week ago as prices hovered around $3 a gallon. Membership...
New Castle County, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

COVID-19 stats continue decline as vaccinations rise

As Gov. John Carney announced Friday that he will lift Delaware’s mask mandate May 21, the state also released statistics showing that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline after a spring surge. As of Tuesday, the average daily number of new cases was 135.9 on a rolling seven-day...
Wilmington, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

With West side of Wilmington Riverfront done, plans are unveiled for the East

The Riverfront Development Corp. on Friday announced plans for an 86-acre expansion of the Wilmington riverfront on the east side of Christina that will include residential, retail and open space. The company, which spearheaded the development of the West side’s toxic, trashy industrial wasteland into a thriving community, already has...
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Delaware officials unveil plans for Riverfront East, Wilmington's next upgrade

Big news regarding what officials have dubbed Riverfront East represent what Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki called a choice. "I'm fond of saying that cities either grow or they die, and I think this represents that choice that we took," Purzycki said to WDEL. "We're going to grow. We will continue to grow, and grow ourselves economically, culturally, and socially in every way we can."
Delaware Statestardem.com

Delaware lifting COVID mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated

WILMINGTON — Delaware will lift its indoor mask mandates and remaining outdoor masks requirements, Gov. John Carney announced Friday. The change is effective May 21. A spokesperson for Carney said the state is telling Delawareans to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control mask guidance based on their COVID vaccine status. But the spokesperson also said the lifting the mask mandates does not distinguish between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Wilmington, DEfirststateupdate.com

Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) Unveils Vision And Timeline For Riverfront East

Today, Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) publicly unveiled comprehensive plans for Riverfront East, an 86.3-acre development of mixed-use opportunity, representing the next major land and economic development initiative along the Christina River in Wilmington. Much like RDC’s work along the west side of the river, the $100 million Riverfront East project will breathe life back into spaces that have long sat idle and develop their potential to elevate quality of life and opportunity for the region. Residents and visitors of Riverfront East will enjoy a diverse offering of resources and services that support their desire to live, work and play to the fullest.
Delaware Statedelawarepublic.org

Delaware avoids gas panic, but rising prices remain

There’s no need to hoard gas in trash bags or anything else, the Colonial Pipeline is up and running again. The Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday. It will take several days for operations to get back to normal, but officials hope the news will ease the supply strain seen, mainly in the Southeast.