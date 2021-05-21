NTSB Shares Shocking Crash Details, Credits Proposed For Green Gas And A Big 50th For EAA
Career ferry pilot Margrit Waltz flew her 900th such mission last week, delivering a Daher TBM940 turboprop single from the Tarbes, France, factory to Muncie, Indiana. Flight time totaled 15 hours and 38 minutes over three days. German-born Waltz, who operates from her home base in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made her first ferry flight at age 20 and has delivered more than 200 TBMs to North America since her first transatlantic mission in 1991. She has also delivered TBMs to Africa, Asia and Australia.www.planeandpilotmag.com