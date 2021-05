Horizon Zero Dawn was released back in 2017 and was one of the most successful new IPs of the generation for PlayStation, leaving people very excited for where the new franchise could go moving forward. Everyone knew a sequel was coming, which was officially announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event last summer as Horizon Forbidden West. One of the biggest surprises was that it was slated as coming in 2021 and PlayStation is now ready to give us some more information about the game with a dedicated State of Play event focused on the game announced for later this week.