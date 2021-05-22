newsbreak-logo
Orange City Teen Airlifted After Striking School Bus

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSioux Center, Iowa — An Orange City teen was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:50 p.m, 74-year-old James Keizer of Hull was driving a 2015 Blue Bird school bus eastbound on 370th Street. Seventeen-year-old Anneliese Vander Waal of Orange City was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty eastbound on 370th Street behind the bus Keizer was driving. Keizer stopped for other vehicles before attempting to turn the bus north onto Hickory Avenue and Vander Waal struck the school bus.

