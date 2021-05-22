Clearfield County COVID-19 Relief

IN THE ESTATE OF LESLIE ANN FONTENOY, also known as LESLIE A. FONTENOY, late of Curwensville, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned by the Register of Wills for Clearfield County, all persons having claim against the Estate are asked to make known the same, and all persons indebted to the decedent are asked to make payment to the Administrator or his attorney without delay.