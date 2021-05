As you probably know, one of the biggest trends in automobile insurance is driver monitoring. The deal goes like this. For a discount on your premiums, you let the insurance company put a monitor in your vehicle. Methods vary from provider to provider, but they keep an eye on whether you’re obeying posted speed limits, and they watch out for other driving behaviors, like accelerating hard or stopping hard, that are perfectly legal and, in many cases, the only way to be safe. (No, I wouldn’t do this either.)