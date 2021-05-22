Woman shot after fight outside Hide Lounge in Atlanta

A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."