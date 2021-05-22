Woman shot after fight outside Hide Lounge in Atlanta

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a group of bystanders and then got into a shootout with an off-duty officer outside of an Atlanta gas station Sunday night. A “number of people” were at the Exxon at 400 Edgewood Avenue when the gunfire started about 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Atlantic Station on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Police Department said it received a call of shots fired at 3:52 p.m. on 1371 Market Street in Atlanta and officers found the man shot after responding.
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.
A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people wanted on murder charges in Gilmer County were arrested in Mexico over the weekend. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Megan Colone, 30, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were arrested with the help of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, HSI Harlingen, Texas and Attaché Matamoros, Mexico.
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man who was found dead underneath a mattress on the side of the road. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, is charged with one count of murder and one count of concealing the death of another, jail records show.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspicions by the Atlanta Police Department that a Feb. 17 homicide suspect it has been searching for was in south Alabama have proven correct. Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released Monday morning by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The...
ATLANTA — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a missing girl they say may be in Georgia. Jaylei Smith, 13, disappeared from her home in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, last week. Investigators believe she is with an adult man. Smith was last seen at a gas station in Clarkesville, Georgia, last...
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The assistant police chief of Gordon in Wilkinson County now faces charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper from Post 20 originally pulled over 44-year-old Andy Hester because of a trailer he was towing. Hester then allegedly admitted to...
ATLNATA (CBS46)—A man driving on a major Atlanta highway was shot during a road rage incident. According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened Friday after 1:00 a.m. on I-20W the I-285 on-ramp in Fulton County. The driver told police another vehicle pulled up and fired several shots. The man was...
VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...