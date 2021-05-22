newsbreak-logo
Woodville, WI

Stop the spread of garlic mustard

 4 days ago

Stop the spread! After the past year, this is an expression everyone is familiar with. However, invasive garlic mustard is a plant you may not be as familiar with. Garlic mustard was brought to the U.S. from Europe and was already established on Long Island in 1868. Early colonists used it because of its culinary and medicinal value; however, in the U.S. there is nothing to keep it in check and it rapidly spread throughout the New England states and the Midwest. As an invasive, it emerges earlier in the spring than our native plants and out competes them for sunlight and nutrients. Its roots emit a chemical that inhibits the growth of other plants. Because of the number of seeds it produces, it can quickly spread throughout an area.

