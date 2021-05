ANN ARBOR, MI – Organizers of the Ann Arbor Art Fair are now intending to hold the event this year after previously announcing that it would not be possible. The State Street District announced on its website Tuesday that the State Street Art Fair – one of three fairs that make up the Ann Arbor Art Fair – will return from July 15-17. Karen Delhey, executive director of the Guild of Artists and Artisans, said they are hopeful that the full event with the Ann Arbor Original Fair and Summer Art Fair will be on board to participate in the event this year.