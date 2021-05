Schembechler Hall needs to be renamed and the statue of Bo outside of the building needs to come down. After an independent investigation conducted by the law firm WilmerHale uncovered decades of sexual abuse by former University of Michigan employee, school and football team doctor Robert Anderson, a 240-page report was released on Tuesday. Nearly 600 former patients of Anderson came forward to share their experiences, often describing inappropriate and disturbing conduct by the former university doctor. Also according to the report, Schembechler knew some of what the doctor was doing and did nothing about it.