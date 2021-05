The NFL schedule is official as we now know what teams the Dallas Cowboys will be playing during each week of the 2021 season. Today, I'm going to go through every single week and attempt to predict the outcome of each game. I realize this can be a futile exercise at this point in the year as there are so many downstream variables that have yet to reveal themselves, but let's give it a shot just to get a feel for what the Cowboys could be up against this year.