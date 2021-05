Just another adorable day in Yellowstone and you got to love that mostly everyone was respecting the space of the wildlife. About a week and a half ago there was a cute moment for many folks who were traveling in Yellowstone National Park when a baby bison decided that it was time to take a rest and a nap in the middle of the road halting traffic to a standstill. Don't worry though, the baby bison was protected by it's mom and a few of her friends. Here's the video.