Stillwater, OK

LETTERS: People at Boomer not cleaning up after their dogs

Stillwater News-Press
 4 days ago

I am visiting family in Stillwater. I went to walk my dog around Boomer Lake and found it too disgusting. People apparently don’t pick up after their dogs. Feces every 5 feet in the middle of walking paths.

