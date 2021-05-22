LETTERS: People at Boomer not cleaning up after their dogs

The expected May arrival report for Payne County’s last half of the month includes only the White Ibis. The departure list contains Cinnamon and Green-winged Teal, Redhead, Lesser Scaup, Sora, American Avocet, Black-bellied and Semipalmated Plovers, Upland and Solitary Sandpipers, Long-billed Curlew, Hudsonian Godwit, Dunlin, Baird’s and Buff-breasted Sandpipers, Short- and Long-billed Dowitchers, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Red-necked Phalarope, California Gull, Caspian Tern, American Bittern, White-faced Ibis, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireo, Bank Swallow, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Veery, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Clay-colored, Savannah, and Lincoln’s Sparrow, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Tennessee, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Mourning, Magnolia, Bay-breasted, Blackburnian, Chestnut-sided, Blackpoll, Black-throated Green, Canada, and Wilson’s Warblers, American Redstart, Rose-breasted and Black-headed Grosbeaks, and Lazuli Bunting.