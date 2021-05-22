OUR VIEW: Congratulations, graduates

Good luck. Best wishes. Good fortune.

They seem like understatements knowing what these graduating classes have been through. But, we could all use a little luck from time to time.

We never know what’s in store for us, and certainly can’t say what’s in store for you but knowing what you’ve been through in the last year we have faith in your ability to overcome obstacles.

You’ll definitely see a lot of those. That’s one thing you can count on.

So, here’s a little bit of folksy wisdom you can keep carry with you.

• A lot of the time, the worst thing someone can tell you is no.

• Whenever a new opportunity or activity comes along whether you think you’r going to have a good time or a bad time, you’re usually right.

• Ask a lot of questions.

• Try to keep a little bit of cash on you.

• Try new things. Your favorite food is probably a meal you haven’t eaten yet.

• Carry a handkerchief.

Congratulations, graduates. Make us proud.