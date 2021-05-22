newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New community kitchen available in Orange County

By Times-Mail
Herald-Times
 4 days ago

PAOLI — A new resource for culinary entrepreneurs, caterers, bakers and all those interested in feeding others has opened in Orange County. A community kitchen certified for wholesale and catering use has opened at the First Presbyterian Church of Paoli, 110 NE First St., Paoli. The church has eating and...

www.hoosiertimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Vegetables#Voucher#Open Kitchen#Kitchen Appliances#Kitchen Utensils#Servsafe#The Community Foundation#Purdue Extension#Preserving Fruit#Ne First St#Refrigerator#Home Canned Products#Freezer#Shelf Space#Enjoy Summer Flavor#Tomatoes#Bakers#Basic Appliances#Stainless Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Orange County Records 26 New Cases of COVID-19

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County is reporting just 26 new COVID-19 infections, and county officials expect the county's weekly averages to continue to trend downward. As of Sunday, the county's case rate per 100,000 was down to 1.3 and its overall positivity rate was .08%. The positivity rate for the underprivileged socioeconomic ZIP codes hardest hit in the pandemic was actually lower at .07%, according to Orange County CEO Frank Kim.
Orange County, CAPasadena Star-News

Class A industrial availability to see big changes ahead in Orange County

I’ve written ad nauseam about the imbalance existing between supply and demand of available industrial buildings in Southern California. Since the economy was reawakened – akin to Rip Van Winkle – in 2011 and after the mortgage meltdown, we’ve been on an upward trajectory. Recently, in the last six months of 2020 and the first four months of 2021, we’ve been on turbocharge!
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Orange County Convention Center closes vaccine site

In Central Florida, several counties have hit the 50 percent mark in terms of total percentage of the population to have been vaccinated. A sign of the times and that success rate, the Orange County Convention Center is officially closing its vaccination site.
HealthPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Tri-County Community Dental Clinic's new bus bringing smiles

The new Tri-County Community Dental Clinic mobile bus arrived in time to help children who hadn’t seen a dentist for a long time due to the pandemic. Donations by major donors made it possible to purchase the new $650,000 bus before it was delivered at the end of 2020, said Jeff Buchta, Tri-County Dental executive director. The bus has three chairs, an x-ray and other necessary dental equipment.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Cass County Community Foundation announces $170,000 available for competitive grants for local non-profits

Last Updated on May 19, 2021 by Cass County Community Foundation. SOURCE: News release from Cass County Community Foundation. The Cass County Community Foundation Board of Directors is excited to announce that the funds available for community grants to Cass County non-profits during the 2021 grant cycle is a record high. CCCF President Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation has made up to $170,000 available for this year’s competitive grants. When making the announcement, Crispen stated, “We have continued to enjoy substantial growth over the last decade increasing our grant money from approximately $19,000 just 17 years ago to $170,000 this year. Our board has continued to work diligently to grow our funds so that every year we can offer more back to the community for important projects. This year’s pool of $170,000 is a $20,000 increase over 2020 and the sixteenth consecutive year that the Foundation has increased the amount available.”
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Sake breweries eye Orange County

GOSHEN – Ever since local breweries and distilleries were legalized in New York State, dozens have cropped up in the Hudson Valley. There is still much interest in the area and Orange County Economic Development Director Bill Fioravanti has been wooing them to set up shop in his county. “What...
Orange County, CAoc-breeze.com

Alzheimer’s Association Orange County Chapter names Deborah Levy as new executive director

Award-winning journalist and seasoned nonprofit executive Deborah Levy joins the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia as the new executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Orange County Chapter. In this capacity, Levy oversees the Association’s free, local support groups, education programs, advocacy and research initiatives in OC. “It’s...
Food & Drinksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Community Kitchen in Hazelwood launches Friday barbecue series

May 19—To twist a phrase, give someone barbecue, you'll feed them for a day. But teach them to make some bangin' barbecue and you may give them a career. That is the general thrust behind the weekly barbecue series launched by Community Kitchen Pittsburgh. Looking to continue the momentum of their wildly popular Lenten Friday fish fries, the Hazelwood nonprofit has partnered with a burgeoning pitmaster on Fridays beginning at 4 p.m. until they sell out.
Antrim County, MI9&10 News

Kitchen Farms Fire In Antrim County Continues To Burn

The fire at Kitchen Farms that started yesterday morning in Antrim County continued to burn overnight with fire departments on site. Star Township, Mancelona and Elmira-Warner Fire Departments worked through the night Monday and into the morning Tuesday to ensure containment. Crews on-site were able to assist clearing out some...
Orange County, CAoc-breeze.com

Speech and Language Development Center partners with Orange County Community Foundation for “Empowering Possibilities” Giving Day

Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC) and 9 aligned nonprofits will partner with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on May 20 for Empowering Possibilities, a collaborative Giving Day to support people with disabilities living in Orange County. The 24-hour online effort aims to raise $100,000 for 10 nonprofits offering a range of education and supportive services, skills training and counseling, and community outreach programs.
Orange County, NYnewyorkalmanack.com

Founders’ Day Fun Planned in Warwick, Orange County

The day features a Robin Hood puppet show by Brad Shur of Paper Heart Puppets; a Lenape foods demonstration by Susan McLellan Plaisted of Hearth to Hearth Cookery; the 5th New York Regiment of Revolutionary War reenactors’, kite flying, and many types of games. This event is free and open...
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Cass County Community Foundation distributes 11 new AEDs for local community areas

Last Updated on May 14, 2021 by Cass County Community Foundation. SOURCE: News release from Cass County Community Foundation. Our community knows all too well and all too recently the shock of losing a loved-one or community member to a heart attack. In May of 2017 CCCF was able to partner with Troy Pflugner of Cardiac Science to purchase and distribute 15 new AEDs to Cass County first responder units.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia Square, a New Gated Townhome Community in a Prime Orange County Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Magnolia Square, a new, gated townhome community situated in a prime Orange County location. The new community is located in Buena Park, California, just off Interstate 5 near Highways 39 and 91, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and John Wayne Airport. Magnolia Square is also just minutes away from popular shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Orange County’s popular beaches, attractions and outdoor recreation.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

New Columbia County Museum Pass program available now

COPAKE — Explore Columbia County’s new museum pass program, now available to public library members throughout the county. The Columbia County Libraries Association has launched a new, shared museum pass program and reservation system, thanks to a generous grant from the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation. The Columbia County Libraries Association, composed...