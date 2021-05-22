New community kitchen available in Orange County

Last Updated on May 19, 2021 by Cass County Community Foundation. SOURCE: News release from Cass County Community Foundation. The Cass County Community Foundation Board of Directors is excited to announce that the funds available for community grants to Cass County non-profits during the 2021 grant cycle is a record high. CCCF President Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation has made up to $170,000 available for this year’s competitive grants. When making the announcement, Crispen stated, “We have continued to enjoy substantial growth over the last decade increasing our grant money from approximately $19,000 just 17 years ago to $170,000 this year. Our board has continued to work diligently to grow our funds so that every year we can offer more back to the community for important projects. This year’s pool of $170,000 is a $20,000 increase over 2020 and the sixteenth consecutive year that the Foundation has increased the amount available.”