The alternative Scottish road trip you need to try this summer

Vodka is one of the most popular spirits on the global market. It’s incredibly versatile, thanks to being odorless and very neutral in flavor. As such, it’s ideal for cocktails and mixers as it doesn’t take away or distract from the other ingredients. However, you can also sip premium vodkas neat or on the rocks. In doing so, you might be able to pick up on some subtle and nuanced flavors that appear. The other versatile thing about vodka is producers can make it from pretty much anything. The most common bases are potatoes and grains like wheat or rye, which are distilled and blended with water, the other main ingredient. However, you can find vodkas made from grapes, honey, quinoa, apples, or even whey. Finally, there are also no geographical restrictions on vodka, so anyone in any country can produce this clear spirit.