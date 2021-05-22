The alternative Scottish road trip you need to try this summer

Born from a desire to create one fluid wardrobe for both warm beach days and balmy tropical nights, Koh Sui’s resortwear is making waves among the Dubai style scene. If you’ve ever been faced with the dilemma of wanting to make a spontaneous break from the beach to bar but with no outfit change on hand, there’s a new resortwear brand on the scene that has you covered. Brainchild of Danish-born, Dubai-based designers Maria Gold and Linda Bruun Lacin, Koh Sui – which translates as ‘island woman’ – comprises everything from Barbie pink terry-towelling dresses and shimmery waterfall tops to beach-to-bar coverups and vibrant knit coords in attention-grabbing hues that will have you day-dreaming of all the far-flung destinations soon to be within reach. “We felt there was a gap in the market for a resortwear label that was versatile enough to wear for a lazy day on the beach, but could also be worn at night with heels and saltwater waves in your hair, for those days that turn into night,” Maria tells MOJEH. “Until now it was very much either or, and that’s how Koh Sui was conceived.”