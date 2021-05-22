The best one-bowl meals for an easy dinner

newsbreak-logo
By Maria Zizka
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the one-bowl meal has become a staple of contemporary eating, but the idea of a complete meal in a bowl is not new: think of Korean bibimbap, a sizzling hot stone bowl of rice served with a colorful array of pickles, spicy chilli sauce, and an egg; or traditional Japanese donburi rice bowls topped with vegetables and meat or seafood; porridge with flavourful toppings is a classic bowl both in the UK and across Southeast Asia.

