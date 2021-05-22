Giants news, 5/22: Lawsuit, receiver rankings, Sterling Shepard, more

Don’t run right out and buy these. They are subject to change. Your best bet is to wait until the regular season starts and see what numbers players are wearing then. Analytically inclined Giants fans probably threw a party when GM and notorious trade-upper Dave Gettleman traded back in the first round and netted a bounty of draft capital. The move was tremendous in a vacuum. But his subsequent selection of wide receiver Kadarius Toney seemed a bit superfluous after the team added Kenny Golladay for big money in free agency. This is a critical year for the Giants' evaluation of quarterback Daniel Jones, yes. But Jones needs better pass protection to help him avoid the sacks and turnovers that have his future with the team in doubt. Andrew Thomas, last year's No. 4 pick, will hopefully improve in his second season, but in his first he blew 6.5% of his pass blocks, the highest rate among tackles with 300 or more pass-block snaps, according to Sports Info Solutions charting. Returning 2020 opt-out Nate Solder was barely better (6.3%) when he last played in 2019. And guard Kevin Zeitler left for the Ravens in free agency.