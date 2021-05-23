newsbreak-logo
Painting With Sound: Andrew Pierre Hart's Rhythmic Canvases

The Quietus
Cover picture for the articleA show at London's Tiwani Contemporary reveals a painter whose work is imbued through and through with music. Visiting Andrew Pierre Hart’s show at Tiwani Contemporary a few weeks ago, one work in particular stood out for me. It was titled A portrait of the artist composing the show (2021), but the shadowed figure lurking at the back of the frame bathed in blue is not caught posing with a palette or brush. Instead, we find him poised behind a drum kit, as if the exhibition being ‘composed’ were an assemblage less of oil and stretched canvas; more something fabricated purely out of rhythm.

