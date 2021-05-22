Last day of GEMAHS mass vaccination sites

Bethel School Superintendent Dr Christine Carver has been field inquiries from parents about appointments at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Danbury Mall filling up. More appointment slots for students ages 12 to 17 have now been added. Registration links for the Bethel Public School Clinic can be accessed in a letter sent home to parents. At the event, parents will complete the pre-vaccination questionnaire and be given the Emergency Use Authorization information on the Pfizer vaccine. Parents and guardians should bring their children back for their second dose at the same time as their first dose, three weeks later. First dose clinics are being held next Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.