Sandra Milton
KANKAKEE — Sandra Louise Milton, of Kankakee, peacefully joined our Lord on the walk of eternal life Wednesday (May 19, 2021). Born in Chebanse, the daughter of Carroll and Ruth (Rudd) Coen, on Sept. 26, 1940, she blessed friends and family with 80 years of life. Marrying Robert Neal Milton on July 31, 1971, Sandy spent her life working as a farm wife, doing clerical work for Riverside Medical Center, and as a longtime member of Calvary Bible Church and most recently Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.www.daily-journal.com