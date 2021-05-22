newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kankakee, IL

Sandra Milton

Kankakee Daily Journal
 4 days ago

KANKAKEE — Sandra Louise Milton, of Kankakee, peacefully joined our Lord on the walk of eternal life Wednesday (May 19, 2021). Born in Chebanse, the daughter of Carroll and Ruth (Rudd) Coen, on Sept. 26, 1940, she blessed friends and family with 80 years of life. Marrying Robert Neal Milton on July 31, 1971, Sandy spent her life working as a farm wife, doing clerical work for Riverside Medical Center, and as a longtime member of Calvary Bible Church and most recently Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.

www.daily-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradley, IL
State
Arizona State
Kankakee, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Kankakee, IL
State
Florida State
City
Bourbonnais, IL
City
Russell, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Calvary Bible Church#Peoples Church#Annette Lrb#Uplifted Care Hospice#Riverside Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee Community College High School Art Show online

Ninety-seven students have artwork on display at the 32nd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition. The show runs through May 31 online at kcc.edu/community/arts-and-culture. Among the participants, 27 students have earned awards for artistic achievement in the exhibit. Merit Award, Black and White Drawing and Design: Gabby...
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation hosting car show

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is preparing for its 11th Annual Benefit Car Show on Sunday, May 23, at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, located at 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais. The foundation has been busily soliciting local businesses for monetary donations as well as raffle and door prizes. They have joined the cause and given almost $7,000 to the foundation, along with many donated items.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

'Kankakee Podcast' launching May 10

Every county has a story, and Kankakee is no exception. In the 1700s, the area was largely populated by the Pottawatami. In the 1830s, French Canadian settlers came to the area and established the likes of Bourbonnais and Momence. From then until now, so much has shaped the area of...