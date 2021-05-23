newsbreak-logo
On The Ball & Off To The Ballet: Pat Nevin's The Accidental Footballer

The Quietus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Accidental Footballer provides a self-portrait of one of British football's more singular personalities. What does Pat Nevin actually want from life? It seems everything that is decent, upright and truthful, including the fun of playing football, a sport which he represented his country at. But, and I quote, “being a footballer, living the typical footballer’s life, wasn’t. And I didn’t want anything spoiling my love of playing.” If only life were so simple as our earnest youthful dreams.

thequietus.com
