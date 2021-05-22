Disputes linger over relevance, achievements of police panel

Sarah Eames | The Daily Star Oneonta resident Diandra Sangetti-Daniels addresses a crowd of more than 50 at the Sunday, June 26, evening unveiling of a Black Lives Matter memorial downtown.

In the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203, requiring every community in the state with its own police force to conduct a “comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices.”

Sitting on a subcommittee of Oneonta’s community advisory board is community organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels, who coordinated several rallies and demonstrations centered around racial justice throughout the past year, including the city’s first Juneteenth celebration, a “living memorial to Black lives,” and a rally to reclaim the language and symbols of American patriotism.

Sangetti-Daniels said she and many of her fellow committee members were dissatisfied with the final police “reform and reinvention” plan submitted to the state, citing city officials’ “unwillingness to discuss the true root of the problem: white supremacy.”

“Our final recommendations were sugar-coated and safe,” she said. “Not to say they aren’t a step in the right direction, however, the entire document seemed to place a higher priority on not upsetting police and their supporters rather than ensuring progress and protection for marginalized communities.”

A delayed start to the committee’s meeting schedule, eleventh-hour changes in deadlines and the sudden retirement of the city’s longtime police chief made for an arduous process, Sangetti-Daniels said, with little to show for the community’s efforts.

Among other recommendations, a proposal to shift funding away from OPD in favor of creating a mental health first responder unit was completely eliminated from the final plans.

Members on each of the four subcommittees petitioned to continue their work beyond the state’s required timeframe, volunteering their own time and resources to continue efforts to reform the local police department, but that, too, was absent from the city’s final plan.

Those tasked with compiling the final report were “too afraid to make waves or upset people in power,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “We had to ask that the final document reference Oneonta instead of policing nationally because people really don’t think OPD needs reform, because it’s a ‘them’ problem, not an ‘us’ problem. Sitting in on meetings where people refuse to say policing in America is racist — how can you expect real change from people who aren’t willing to acknowledge there’s a problem in the first place?”

“These experiences are not unique to our city,” she continued. “All over New York, there were reports of people speaking out about how the executive order was hijacked to sidestep the real issue and delay effective and meaningful change to policing as we know it.”

