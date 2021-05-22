newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

Disputes linger over relevance, achievements of police panel

By Sarah Eames Staff Writer
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zixo4_0a7v03YD00
Sarah Eames | The Daily Star Oneonta resident Diandra Sangetti-Daniels addresses a crowd of more than 50 at the Sunday, June 26, evening unveiling of a Black Lives Matter memorial downtown.

In the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203, requiring every community in the state with its own police force to conduct a “comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices.”

Sitting on a subcommittee of Oneonta’s community advisory board is community organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels, who coordinated several rallies and demonstrations centered around racial justice throughout the past year, including the city’s first Juneteenth celebration, a “living memorial to Black lives,” and a rally to reclaim the language and symbols of American patriotism.

Sangetti-Daniels said she and many of her fellow committee members were dissatisfied with the final police “reform and reinvention” plan submitted to the state, citing city officials’ “unwillingness to discuss the true root of the problem: white supremacy.”

“Our final recommendations were sugar-coated and safe,” she said. “Not to say they aren’t a step in the right direction, however, the entire document seemed to place a higher priority on not upsetting police and their supporters rather than ensuring progress and protection for marginalized communities.”

A delayed start to the committee’s meeting schedule, eleventh-hour changes in deadlines and the sudden retirement of the city’s longtime police chief made for an arduous process, Sangetti-Daniels said, with little to show for the community’s efforts.

Among other recommendations, a proposal to shift funding away from OPD in favor of creating a mental health first responder unit was completely eliminated from the final plans.

Members on each of the four subcommittees petitioned to continue their work beyond the state’s required timeframe, volunteering their own time and resources to continue efforts to reform the local police department, but that, too, was absent from the city’s final plan.

Those tasked with compiling the final report were “too afraid to make waves or upset people in power,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “We had to ask that the final document reference Oneonta instead of policing nationally because people really don’t think OPD needs reform, because it’s a ‘them’ problem, not an ‘us’ problem. Sitting in on meetings where people refuse to say policing in America is racist — how can you expect real change from people who aren’t willing to acknowledge there’s a problem in the first place?”

“These experiences are not unique to our city,” she continued. “All over New York, there were reports of people speaking out about how the executive order was hijacked to sidestep the real issue and delay effective and meaningful change to policing as we know it.”

Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
905
Followers
147
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneonta, NY
Oneonta, NY
Government
Oneonta, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Racial Justice#Committee Members#Department Of Justice#Chief Justice#Advisory Committee#Community Advisory Board#Juneteenth#Opd#First Responder#Policies#Practices#Progress#White Supremacy#Review#Marginalized Communities#American Patriotism#City Officials#Procedures#Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

In Our Opinion: Rural EMS system needs new approach

If you live in a rural area, like most of our circulation area is, you may not be able to count on an ambulance arriving quickly if called in an emergency. Some of our local volunteer EMS companies have closed. Most that are still operating have fewer trained providers available to provide coverage. Others have switched to municipal paid services, and others rely on private ambulance services for coverage.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

COVID-19 rates keep falling in region, state

The downward trend of COVID-19 cases continued Tuesday, in the local region and statewide. Otsego County reported three new cases. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 27 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized. The daily testing positivity rate was 1.4% and the...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Milford, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The T...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Milford, NY Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Milford Town Office, Portlandville, NY. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the following: An application from Advanced Biotech, Inc. for a site plan and special permit review for storage of material containers at 399 County Highway 58, Oneonta, New York, 13820. Tax map numbers: 290.00-1-4.01 and 290.00-1-3.02. An application from Paul Maerz for a short-term transient rental at 183 Lakeshore Drive North, Maryland, New York, 12116. Tax map number: 260-09-1-5.00. Please note that the Town of Milford Planning Board meetings observe all current Covid-19 protocols. Masks must be worn inside the meeting room, and physical distancing is enforced. Therefore, attendance in the meeting room is extremely limited. It will be necessary for attendees to remain outside the building until summoned inside to speak. Comments can also be made by mail. Send written comments to: Town of Milford Planning Board PO Box 308 Portlandville, NY 13834 Persons wishing to appear at such hearing may do so in person or by attorney or other representative. Theresa S. Lombardo Secretary.
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
New York City, NYwamc.org

NY Will Adopt New CDC Mask Guidance

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on May 19. People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their required vaccine doses...
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Politicshorseracingnation.com

NY suspends Rice from training for 3 years

The New York Gaming Commission voted 5-0 to fine trainer Linda Rice $50,000 and revoke her license for at least three years because of "improper and corrupt conduct in relation to racing." The ruling follows a report from a hearing held last November. The commission had accused her of paying...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...