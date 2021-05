WASHINGTON — More than two dozen Republican attorneys general including Ohio’s Dave Yost are voicing their disapproval over the Department of Education’s proposed priorities for teaching K-12 students about American history and civics education because they would include references to systemic racism and how the history of slavery has shaped the U.S. The state attorneys general argue in […] The post Republican AGs object to U.S. Department of Education proposal on teaching about racism appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.