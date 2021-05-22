Former Michigan State WR Bennie Fowler Signs with 49ers

East Lansing, Mich. – Former Michigan State wide receiver Bennie Fowler signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

Less than one week after signing wideout Marqise Lee, the 49ers released the 2014 second-round pick and replaced him with Fowler.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Fowler spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos before landing with the New York Giants for 2018 and 2019.

He spent 2020 in New Orleans, but his best season came in 2017 when he played in all 16 contests featuring four starts. Fowler hauled in 29 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year, he appeared in just five games, catching two passes for 11 yards.

In 68 career contests, Fowler accumulated 97 receptions for 1,100 yards and six touchdowns (12 starts).

As a Spartan, the four-year letterwinner had 93 catches for 1,341 yards (14.4 avg.) and ended his time in East Lansing tied for 16th in Michigan State history with 11 touchdown receptions.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1