Who wouldn’t want to spend the year living and working in Hawai’i’? This “NCIS: Los Angeles” star certainly would. Despite many shows being cut recently, “NCIS: Los Angeles” is safe and will continue to air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Nevertheless, actor Eric Christian Olsen who plays Detective Marty Deeks on the show is lobbying for a role on the new Aloha State spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i.'” It would certainly be convenient. The star already spends his off-season living in Hawai’i with his family. So, a role on the new show would make sense. During an interview, Olsen talked about the possibility of joining the new show.