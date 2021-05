Houston Dynamo FC were looking for their first win following back-to-back draws first against LAFC and then to in-state rivals FC Dallas. This time they returned home to BBVA Stadium and took care of business against another rival Sporting Kansas City. It was a back and forth game with each side taking hold of the momentum for long stretches. However, the Dynamo broke through and did well to keep Kansas City from equalizing. The ending of the game was one of the strangest we’ve seen in a long time with Dynamo Head Coach Tab Ramos getting thrown out.