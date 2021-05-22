5 Tips for Building (or Rebuilding) Your Emergency Savings

Generation Z is finishing high school, off to college, or starting life as a young adult now. They know how to use Google Docs but not how to read and write cursive. Something else that’s unique for Gen Z? Social Security could be depleted when it’s their turn to receive it, and they might be paying off student debt through the years they should be saving for a retirement. And like cursive, most of Gen Z didn’t learn the basics of personal finance. They don’t know what they don’t know, and that can get them into financial trouble. So, here are six important money tips for these young adults: