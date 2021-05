It’s a story Ben McErlean has heard his father, Tom, tell a number of times to a number of people: back when Ben was a child, not even 5 years old yet, he could be seen running around Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor with other children during his older sister’s softball games, for literally hours, never getting tired once. That sparked Tom to think that maybe a competitive running career could be in the future for young Ben.