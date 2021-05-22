newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

Update from Rep. Kelly Pease

By Westfield NewsRoom
thewestfieldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather warms up and we get ever nearer to the end of this pandemic, I hope everyone is doing well and enjoying the longer days. It has been a busy few weeks for our office, from voting on important legislation to checking out new local businesses. Recently, the...

thewestfieldnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Cdc#House Of Representatives#Bill Montgomery#State Department#State Law#State Of Emergency#Senate#Commonwealth#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Aviation Caucus#The Gateway Cities Caucus#The State House#The Kiwanis Club#Munchy S Malt Shop#Departments#N Elm St Suite#Mestek#Legislation#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Westfield, MARecorder

Senator’s proposal would ease military transition to civilian life

State Sen. John C. Velis has filed a bill that would help moving military families transition more easily into Massachusetts by cutting through some bureaucracy. If passed, the legislation filed this session by the Westfield Democrat would speed up the state professional licensing process, allow children moving into the state to enroll in school before the move and let college students keep in-state tuition.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Velis advocates for local needs during budget sessions

After an extended and arduous session in 2020, budget season is officially underway yet again in the State Senate. This week has been filled with meetings of all sorts from constituents to organizations as well as my elected colleagues in the legislature. I have filed a number of amendments that will specifically benefit our district and I look forward to advocating on behalf of them during the Senate’s budget debate.
Massachusetts StateRegister Citizen

COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted May 29 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, marking a major milestone in the state's struggle against a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 residents in the past year. Baker announced the decision...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Apiary regulations considered

WESTFIELD- The Board of Health is seeking input from the Department of Public Health (DPH) about beekeeping regulations that were proposed in last month’s Board of Health meeting. Health Director Joseph Rouse said during the May 14 meeting that he wanted to get input from the DPH to ensure that...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Conservation approvals granted

WESTFIELD – Timothy Drost, owner of Window World of Western Massachusetts in the Hampton Ponds Plaza, received approval from the Conservation Commission on May 11 to make improvements on the site at 975 North Road where he will relocate his business and showroom space. Drost plans to take down a...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Westfield sees significant drop in COVID-19 cases

WESTFIELD- The Board of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases this week to bring the pandemic total to 3060. The number of new infections dropped more than 50 percent from the previous week, when 44 cases were reported. Twenty-nine Westfield residents were in active isolation due to COVID-19 as of May 12.
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Hampden questions budget, votes for garage expansion

HAMPDEN – The cafeteria at Thornton W. Burgess Middle School May 10 was standing room only as roughly 150 residents turned out to vote on 23 issues before the Annual Town Meeting. Nearly all of the articles passed, but not without debate, questions from voters and some theatrics. Article 2...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Parks & Recreation considers request to fly Pride flag on green

WESTFIELD – At-large Councilor Kristen Mello presented a request on behalf of the Westfield Pride Alliance to the Parks & Recreation Commission at its May 10 meeting to fly a Pride Progress flag in Park Square Green during the month of June. Mello said they would like to raise the...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Applications for YouthWorks summer employment are still open

WESTFIELD – Applications for the YouthWorks summer employment program are still open, and income-eligible youth between the ages of 14 to 21 who are not currently employed are encouraged to submit an application. Participants take part in paid short-term work placements at public, private and nonprofit worksites, while receiving training...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Students adopt area of Elm Street for cleanup

WESTFIELD – Students in Westfield Public Schools community-based transition services, who meet in the Central Baptist Church, have adopted the perimeter of the neighboring Mobil station at 181 Elm St. to keep free of garbage. “We were so inspired by Sheila Elmer and all of the cleanup she’s been doing...