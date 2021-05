The CDC eases its rules on mask wearing with new guidance for fully vaccinated people. In most cases, the new guidelines allow fully vaccinated Americans to go maskless indoors. Masks will still be required on public transportation such as air, bus & train travel, as well as hospitals but opens the door for the return to the workplace and school. The move also removes the need for social distancing for the vaccinated. More than 46% of the population have had at least 1 dose of the vaccine, with more than 117 million fully vaccinated.